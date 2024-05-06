Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Price Target Lowered to $30.00 at Piper Sandler

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.63% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LNC. StockNews.com raised shares of Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Lincoln National from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group raised their price target on Lincoln National from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Lincoln National from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lincoln National presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.27.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Lincoln National

Lincoln National Stock Up 3.0 %

NYSE:LNC traded up $0.85 on Monday, hitting $28.95. 460,195 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,890,287. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 3.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Lincoln National has a 1 year low of $18.50 and a 1 year high of $32.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.59.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.13. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 11.31%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Lincoln National will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Lincoln National news, Director Owen Ryan bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.90 per share, with a total value of $259,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $259,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 1.4% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 148,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,741,000 after buying an additional 2,102 shares during the last quarter. WBI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the 1st quarter worth about $683,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 674,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,539,000 after acquiring an additional 30,165 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lincoln National in the first quarter valued at $64,000. 72.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lincoln National

(Get Free Report)

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.