Morgan Stanley Increases GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) Price Target to $137.00

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $132.00 to $137.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of GoDaddy from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and increased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set a strong-buy rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on GoDaddy from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on GoDaddy from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on GoDaddy from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, GoDaddy currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $142.73.

NYSE:GDDY traded up $4.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $128.09. 543,297 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,455,538. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.87. GoDaddy has a 52 week low of $68.98 and a 52 week high of $128.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.15. The firm has a market cap of $18.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.09.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. GoDaddy had a net margin of 40.38% and a negative return on equity of 186.09%. On average, research analysts anticipate that GoDaddy will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 59,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.54, for a total transaction of $6,589,068.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 394,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,599,518.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other GoDaddy news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 59,608 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.54, for a total value of $6,589,068.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 394,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,599,518.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.83, for a total transaction of $75,397.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,328 shares in the company, valued at $14,055,912.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 125,234 shares of company stock valued at $14,025,346 in the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GDDY. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 79.8% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 27,804 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 12,343 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in GoDaddy by 88.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,435,153 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,890,000 after acquiring an additional 674,719 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in GoDaddy by 472.7% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 79,612 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,930,000 after purchasing an additional 65,712 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of GoDaddy by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 47,345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after purchasing an additional 9,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in GoDaddy by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 47,796 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,560,000 after purchasing an additional 13,665 shares during the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

