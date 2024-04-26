Short Interest in Apollo Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:APGOF) Rises By 127.6%

Apollo Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:APGOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,300 shares, a growth of 127.6% from the March 31st total of 19,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 425,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Apollo Silver Stock Up 4.7 %
Shares of APGOF opened at $0.12 on Friday. Apollo Silver has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $0.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.09.
Apollo Silver Company Profile
