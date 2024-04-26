Short Interest in Apollo Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:APGOF) Rises By 127.6%

Apollo Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:APGOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,300 shares, a growth of 127.6% from the March 31st total of 19,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 425,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Apollo Silver Stock Up 4.7 %

Shares of APGOF opened at $0.12 on Friday. Apollo Silver has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $0.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.09.

Get Apollo Silver alerts:

Apollo Silver Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Apollo Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver properties in the United States. The company holds interests in the Waterloo property that includes 27 fee simple land parcels covering an area of 1,350 acres and 21 unpatented lode mining claims covering an area of 418 acres; and the Langtry property that consist of 20 patented claims covering an area of 413 acres and 38 unpatented lode mining claims covering an area of 765 acres located in the Mojave Desert of San Bernardino county, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.