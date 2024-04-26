TD Cowen Raises Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) Price Target to $201.00

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) had its target price boosted by TD Cowen from $189.00 to $201.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on MMC. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $197.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $211.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $190.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a buy rating to a sell rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $207.69.

MMC stock opened at $201.47 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $203.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.10. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 12 month low of $171.47 and a 12 month high of $209.20. The company has a market cap of $99.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.09. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 34.14%. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 36.04%.

In related news, VP Stacy Mills sold 1,461 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.16, for a total value of $305,582.76. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,374.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, VP Stacy Mills sold 1,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.16, for a total transaction of $305,582.76. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,374.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 9,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $2,048,770.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,935 shares in the company, valued at $4,291,675. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,751 shares of company stock valued at $7,448,163. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MMC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,048,077,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,243,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,940,789,000 after acquiring an additional 2,526,701 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $261,787,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 322.7% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 761,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,232,000 after acquiring an additional 581,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 1,475,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,552,000 after acquiring an additional 566,675 shares during the last quarter. 87.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

