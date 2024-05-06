Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) Sets New 1-Year High at $37.42

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $37.42 and last traded at $37.39, with a volume of 22168 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.83.
Enerpac Tool Group Stock Up 1.9 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.00 and a beta of 1.19.
Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. The business had revenue of $138.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.10 million. Enerpac Tool Group had a return on equity of 26.38% and a net margin of 11.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Enerpac Tool Group
About Enerpac Tool Group
Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Canada, China, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, France, and internationally. It operates through Industrial Tools & Services and Other segments. The Industrial Tools & Services segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the infrastructure, industrial maintenance, repair and operations, oil and gas, mining, alternative and renewable energy, civil construction, and other markets.
