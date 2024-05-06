Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) Sets New 1-Year High at $37.42

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $37.42 and last traded at $37.39, with a volume of 22168 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.83.

Enerpac Tool Group Stock Up 1.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.00 and a beta of 1.19.

Get Enerpac Tool Group alerts:

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. The business had revenue of $138.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.10 million. Enerpac Tool Group had a return on equity of 26.38% and a net margin of 11.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Enerpac Tool Group

About Enerpac Tool Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPAC. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,347,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,160,000 after acquiring an additional 118,691 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,744,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,325,000 after purchasing an additional 82,602 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,477,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,948,000 after buying an additional 64,685 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 8.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 629,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,635,000 after purchasing an additional 49,268 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 587,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,271,000 after buying an additional 9,109 shares in the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Canada, China, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, France, and internationally. It operates through Industrial Tools & Services and Other segments. The Industrial Tools & Services segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the infrastructure, industrial maintenance, repair and operations, oil and gas, mining, alternative and renewable energy, civil construction, and other markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enerpac Tool Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerpac Tool Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.