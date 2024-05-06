Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) PT Lowered to $630.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $640.00 to $630.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.57% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on PH. TD Cowen upgraded Parker-Hannifin from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $588.00 to $629.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $505.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $602.00 to $611.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $625.00 to $618.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $539.56.

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PH traded up $13.71 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $549.89. The company had a trading volume of 120,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,658. The stock has a market cap of $70.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.51. Parker-Hannifin has a twelve month low of $319.14 and a twelve month high of $570.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $544.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $483.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $6.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.10 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin will post 24.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $665,188,000. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $310,208,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 9.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,689,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,437,096,000 after purchasing an additional 324,063 shares in the last quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth about $122,449,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 65,634.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 219,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,149,000 after acquiring an additional 219,220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

