Truist Financial Boosts Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) Price Target to $16.00

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Truist Financial from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BALY. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Bally’s from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company restated an underweight rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Bally’s in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Macquarie cut Bally’s from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.29.

NYSE BALY opened at $14.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $561.26 million, a P/E ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 2.08. Bally’s has a fifty-two week low of $7.28 and a fifty-two week high of $17.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $611.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.62 million. Bally’s had a negative net margin of 7.05% and a negative return on equity of 17.92%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bally’s will post -3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BALY. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Bally’s by 100.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Bally’s by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Bally’s by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 2,987 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in Bally’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Bally’s by 95.0% in the 3rd quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 16,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 8,123 shares during the last quarter. 70.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bally's Corporation operates as a casino-entertainment company. It owns and manages casinos across 10 states, a golf course in New York, a horse racetrack in Colorado, and has access to OSB licenses in 18 states. It also owns Bally's Interactive International, an online gaming operator; Bally Bet, a sports betting platform; and Bally Casino, an iCasino platform.

