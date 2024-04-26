EQB Inc. (TSE:EQB) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

EQB Inc. (TSE:EQB – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$102.56.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of EQB from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Veritas Investment Research reaffirmed a “reduce” rating on shares of EQB in a report on Friday, March 1st. CIBC set a C$100.00 price objective on shares of EQB and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of EQB from C$101.00 to C$107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of EQB from C$94.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th.

Shares of EQB opened at C$88.80 on Friday. EQB has a 1 year low of C$57.92 and a 1 year high of C$97.64. The company has a market cap of C$3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$86.47 and a 200-day moving average of C$83.14.

EQB (TSE:EQB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported C$2.70 earnings per share for the quarter. EQB had a net margin of 39.67% and a return on equity of 14.70%. Analysts predict that EQB will post 11.4900925 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from EQB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. EQB’s payout ratio is presently 18.05%.

EQB Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, institutional deposit notes and covered bonds, as well as specialized financing solutions.

