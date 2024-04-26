Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) Lifted to Buy at Roth Capital

Roth Capital upgraded shares of Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Roth Mkm raised shares of Albertsons Companies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Tigress Financial reissued a buy rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a market perform rating and issued a $27.25 price target on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $24.45.

Shares of NYSE:ACI opened at $19.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. Albertsons Companies has a 12 month low of $19.84 and a 12 month high of $23.88.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is 21.52%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 9.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,144,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,026,000 after buying an additional 2,950,786 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $312,510,000. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,992,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,832,000 after buying an additional 283,100 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 4,401,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,233,000 after purchasing an additional 133,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 4,125,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,880,000 after purchasing an additional 790,207 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

