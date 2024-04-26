Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.68.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hecla Mining to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of Hecla Mining from $4.60 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Monday, April 8th.

Hecla Mining stock opened at $5.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of -33.63 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.38. Hecla Mining has a twelve month low of $3.33 and a twelve month high of $6.30.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $160.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.51 million. Hecla Mining had a negative net margin of 11.69% and a negative return on equity of 0.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Hecla Mining will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.006 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 11th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -20.00%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Advisor Partners II LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 18,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 2,525 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the 3rd quarter worth $76,000. 63.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States, Canada, Japan, Korea, and China. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

