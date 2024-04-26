G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) Receives $25.83 Consensus PT from Analysts

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the five analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.83.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $23.00 target price (down previously from $30.00) on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research note on Monday, March 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GIII opened at $28.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 2.41. G-III Apparel Group has a 1-year low of $14.49 and a 1-year high of $35.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 3.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.41.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The textile maker reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.09. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The firm had revenue of $764.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $816.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that G-III Apparel Group will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the 1st quarter valued at $171,000. Guidance Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the 1st quarter valued at $403,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,754,135 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $161,546,000 after purchasing an additional 51,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oracle Alpha Inc. bought a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the 4th quarter valued at $509,000. Institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

