Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS) Price Target Lowered to $2.50 at Citigroup

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup from $2.75 to $2.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on TWKS. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Thoughtworks from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Thoughtworks from $5.00 to $3.40 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Thoughtworks in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Thoughtworks from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.58.

Thoughtworks stock opened at $2.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $752.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.59 and a beta of 0.99. Thoughtworks has a fifty-two week low of $2.19 and a fifty-two week high of $8.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.76.

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $252.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.34 million. Thoughtworks had a negative net margin of 6.09% and a negative return on equity of 2.46%. Analysts predict that Thoughtworks will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Thoughtworks during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Thoughtworks during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Thoughtworks during the third quarter worth about $49,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Thoughtworks during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in Thoughtworks during the third quarter worth about $64,000. 32.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.



Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

