Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Marchex Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Marchex stock opened at $1.36 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The company has a market capitalization of $59.38 million, a P/E ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 1.96. Marchex has a 1-year low of $1.11 and a 1-year high of $2.20.

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.76 million. Marchex had a negative return on equity of 21.51% and a negative net margin of 19.85%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marchex will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

About Marchex

Marchex, Inc, a conversation intelligence company, provides conversational analytics and related solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its products include Marketing Edge that identifies which campaigns and channels are driving inbound conversations, evaluates what happens during those conversations, and closes the sales loop by connecting converted sales to marketing driven leads; Sonar Business Text Messaging, an artificial intelligence (AI) empowered intelligent workflow enabled mobile messaging solution that enables operations, sales, and marketing teams to communicate personally with field staff, prospects, and customers; Marchex Platform Services, a robust API-based conversation intelligence product that allows executives, sales, customer engagement, and marketing teams to apply Marchex AI to most any calls, regardless of communication platform, in order to identify actionable insights from conversations with their customers; Spotlight, an AI conversation analytics product for multi-location businesses; and Engage, a solution that provides locations with applications to enhance their overall performance.

