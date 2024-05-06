FourThought Financial Partners LLC Purchases New Holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

FourThought Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 476 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gartner in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gartner in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Gartner by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 67 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 7,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 76 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Gartner in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

IT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Gartner in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $507.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Gartner from $536.00 to $517.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Gartner from $421.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Gartner from $550.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $474.50.

In other Gartner news, EVP Claire Herkes sold 1,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.76, for a total transaction of $694,609.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,109.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Valentin Sribar sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.00, for a total transaction of $308,946.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,557,857. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Claire Herkes sold 1,460 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.76, for a total value of $694,609.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,109.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,952 shares of company stock worth $10,598,070. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IT traded up $6.90 during trading on Monday, reaching $435.54. 96,625 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 407,344. Gartner, Inc. has a 52-week low of $300.94 and a 52-week high of $486.54. The stock has a market cap of $33.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $462.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $441.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The information technology services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 141.55% and a net margin of 13.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

