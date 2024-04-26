StockNews.com Downgrades Wipro (NYSE:WIT) to Hold

Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Wipro from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Wedbush increased their target price on Wipro from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Wipro in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $5.20 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $5.05.
Wipro Stock Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wipro
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Wipro by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,472,687 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $60,368,000 after purchasing an additional 553,433 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Wipro by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,786,259 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265,859 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Wipro by 112.7% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,722,483 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $20,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972,425 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Wipro by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,313,160 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,884,000 after purchasing an additional 84,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Wipro by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,930,460 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,343,000 after purchasing an additional 86,226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.36% of the company’s stock.
Wipro Company Profile
Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology and IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, cloud and infrastructure, business process, cloud, mobility and analytics, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.
