Vistra Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:VST)

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors bought 16,203 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 57% compared to the average daily volume of 10,296 call options.

Vistra Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE VST traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $81.64. 5,182,450 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,102,543. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.28. Vistra has a 1 year low of $23.24 and a 1 year high of $83.61.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($1.02). Vistra had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Vistra will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Vistra

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.218 per share. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Vistra’s payout ratio is presently 24.02%.

In other Vistra news, EVP Carrie Lee Kirby sold 72,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total transaction of $4,556,207.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 184,201 shares in the company, valued at $11,536,508.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Vistra news, EVP Carrie Lee Kirby sold 72,748 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total transaction of $4,556,207.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 184,201 shares in the company, valued at $11,536,508.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephanie Zapata Moore sold 98,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $5,734,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 161,888 shares in the company, valued at $9,470,448. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 257,285 shares of company stock worth $15,404,397 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vistra by 19,070.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,566,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,426,000 after buying an additional 5,537,584 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Vistra during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,523,000. Electron Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vistra by 468.2% during the 4th quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,128,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754,223 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vistra during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,218,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Vistra by 509.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,734,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,554,000 after buying an additional 1,449,905 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on VST shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Vistra in a research report on Monday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Vistra from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Vistra in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Vistra from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.20.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

