Barrett Business Services’ (BBSI) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Barrington Research

Apr 26th, 2024

Barrington Research reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSIFree Report) in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $141.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

Barrett Business Services Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:BBSI opened at $123.11 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $805.14 million, a PE ratio of 16.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.35. Barrett Business Services has a 52-week low of $76.22 and a 52-week high of $130.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.96.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSIGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 4.73%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Barrett Business Services will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Barrett Business Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Barrett Business Services’s payout ratio is 16.15%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBSI. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Barrett Business Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,399,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 315,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,459,000 after buying an additional 12,997 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. grew its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 10,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 82.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

About Barrett Business Services

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.

