Barrett Business Services’ (BBSI) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Barrington Research

Barrington Research reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $141.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

Barrett Business Services Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:BBSI opened at $123.11 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $805.14 million, a PE ratio of 16.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.35. Barrett Business Services has a 52-week low of $76.22 and a 52-week high of $130.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.96.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 4.73%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Barrett Business Services will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Barrett Business Services Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Barrett Business Services’s payout ratio is 16.15%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBSI. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Barrett Business Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,399,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 315,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,459,000 after buying an additional 12,997 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. grew its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 10,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 82.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

About Barrett Business Services

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.

