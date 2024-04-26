Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Posted by on Apr 26th, 2024

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a "hold" rating on the stock.

Marin Software Price Performance

MRIN stock opened at $2.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.10 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 0.95. Marin Software has a 12 month low of $1.44 and a 12 month high of $5.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.14 and its 200 day moving average is $2.19.

Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.35 million during the quarter. Marin Software had a negative return on equity of 80.25% and a negative net margin of 123.61%.

About Marin Software

Marin Software Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and eCommerce advertising platform, as well as self-serves solutions and managed services.

