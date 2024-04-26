Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Price Target Raised to $43.00

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Baker Hughes from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Susquehanna reiterated a positive rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $40.94.

Baker Hughes Stock Performance

Shares of Baker Hughes stock opened at $33.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $33.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Baker Hughes has a 52 week low of $26.81 and a 52 week high of $37.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.56.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.93%.

Insider Transactions at Baker Hughes

In related news, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total value of $169,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,132.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.44, for a total transaction of $294,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,437.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total transaction of $169,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,998 shares in the company, valued at $508,132.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Baker Hughes

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the 4th quarter worth about $551,555,000. Cardano Risk Management B.V. acquired a new position in Baker Hughes during the first quarter valued at approximately $117,083,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Baker Hughes by 16.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,078,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,881,000 after buying an additional 2,316,638 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 846.7% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,378,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,025,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,635,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822,487 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Further Reading

