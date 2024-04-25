Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 1,244 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 34.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,811 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV grew its holdings in Visa by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 3,930 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth $3,427,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 10.1% during the third quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Richelieu Gestion SA bought a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $307,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Visa Trading Down 0.0 %

V traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $274.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,474,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,868,858. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $216.14 and a fifty-two week high of $290.96. The stock has a market cap of $504.91 billion, a PE ratio of 30.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $279.44 and its 200-day moving average is $263.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.08. Visa had a return on equity of 51.72% and a net margin of 53.87%. The firm had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Macquarie boosted their price target on Visa from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.58.

Insider Activity at Visa

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total value of $2,298,952.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares in the company, valued at $150,833.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total transaction of $729,271.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,898 shares in the company, valued at $1,365,954.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total value of $2,298,952.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,833.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,965 shares of company stock valued at $5,256,352 over the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

