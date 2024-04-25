Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Bought by Meritage Portfolio Management

Meritage Portfolio Management raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 23.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,377 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $3,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LLY. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,575,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,908,273,000 after purchasing an additional 659,838 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,545,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,738,605,000 after purchasing an additional 83,915 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 3.6% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,158,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,456,314,000 after buying an additional 355,317 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 61,268.8% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,342,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,802,530,000 after buying an additional 7,330,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,435,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,382,339,000 after acquiring an additional 88,016 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 54,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $645.07, for a total transaction of $34,854,422.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,488,598 shares in the company, valued at $64,177,109,911.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LLY traded down $7.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $724.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,597,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,033,906. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $688.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $763.40 and its 200-day moving average is $664.52. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $370.68 and a one year high of $800.78.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.19. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 51.22% and a net margin of 15.36%. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.52 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LLY shares. TheStreet raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $723.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays raised their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $680.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $820.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $728.05.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

