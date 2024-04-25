Jin Medical International (NASDAQ:ZJYL) Shares Up 4%

Jin Medical International Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZJYL – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.75 and last traded at $3.67. 43,666 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 558,039 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.53.

Jin Medical International Trading Up 11.0 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.09.

About Jin Medical International

Jin Medical International Ltd. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and sale of wheelchair and other living aids products for people with disabilities or impaired mobility in China and internationally. It also offers oxygen concentrators and bathing machines. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Changzhou, China.

