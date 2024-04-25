Abbrea Capital LLC Sells 1,543 Shares of Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY)

Abbrea Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,543 shares during the quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Roche were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roche by 1,937.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,099,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,687 shares during the period. Saratoga Research & Investment Management lifted its position in Roche by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 2,268,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,969,000 after acquiring an additional 368,444 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors purchased a new position in Roche during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,811,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Roche during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,575,000. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC purchased a new position in Roche during the 4th quarter valued at about $464,000.

Roche Stock Down 1.7 %

Roche stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $30.01. The stock had a trading volume of 3,387,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,425,558. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Roche Holding AG has a 52-week low of $29.80 and a 52-week high of $40.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.68.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on RHHBY shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Roche from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Roche in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Roche Company Profile

Roche Holding AG engages in the pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, Africa, Australia, and Oceania. The company offers pharmaceutical products in the therapeutic areas of anemia, blood and solid tumors, dermatology, hemophilia, inflammatory and autoimmune, neurological disorders, ophthalmology, respiratory disorders, and transplantation.

