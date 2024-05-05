Baxter Bros Inc. Has $7.57 Million Stock Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Baxter Bros Inc. raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the quarter. Air Products and Chemicals accounts for about 1.1% of Baxter Bros Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $7,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 257.6% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Up 0.9 %

APD stock traded up $2.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $245.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,559,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,590,100. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $238.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $254.19. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $212.24 and a 12 month high of $307.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $54.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 20.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on APD shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $285.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Argus downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut Air Products and Chemicals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $277.43.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Air Products and Chemicals

About Air Products and Chemicals

(Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.