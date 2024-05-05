Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Lowers Stock Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. lowered its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,357 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 1,168 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in HP during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of HP by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 257,648 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $7,753,000 after purchasing an additional 21,288 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in HP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in HP by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 902,790 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $27,165,000 after buying an additional 8,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of HP by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 550,059 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $16,551,000 after acquiring an additional 9,956 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HPQ traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.18. 6,648,423 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,200,519. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.22 and a fifty-two week high of $33.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.06.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.81. HP had a negative return on equity of 181.02% and a net margin of 6.45%. The company had revenue of $13.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other HP news, insider Stephanie Liebman sold 8,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total value of $269,338.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other HP news, insider Stephanie Liebman sold 8,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total value of $269,338.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kristen M. Ludgate sold 41,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $1,199,278.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,642,381.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 116,723 shares of company stock valued at $3,479,287. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded HP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays upped their price target on HP from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.11.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

