Baxter Bros Inc. Sells 762 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Baxter Bros Inc. lowered its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,942 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 762 shares during the quarter. Intuit makes up about 5.7% of Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $40,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 119.0% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Intuit during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Intuit news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $636.38, for a total transaction of $178,186.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Intuit news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $655.13, for a total value of $488,071.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,083,313.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 280 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $636.38, for a total value of $178,186.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,717 shares of company stock valued at $3,117,156 over the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

INTU stock traded up $15.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $629.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,109,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,209,705. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $637.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $605.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $176.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.21, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.22. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $400.22 and a 1-year high of $671.01.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.33. Intuit had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 18.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.73%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on INTU shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Intuit from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $560.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuit presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $650.23.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

