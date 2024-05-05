Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Raises Stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 194,152 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 589 shares during the quarter. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF comprises about 2.9% of Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $9,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FLOT. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 342,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,443,000 after buying an additional 6,841 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 8.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 415,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,167,000 after buying an additional 32,326 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 421,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,426,000 after purchasing an additional 9,936 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 13,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 3,610 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.90. The company had a trading volume of 942,290 shares. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.82. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.76 and a 12-month high of $51.10.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.2559 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

