Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Lowers Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 43.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 67,009 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 345.9% in the third quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 397.1% during the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $41.84. 8,399,861 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,433,152. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $37.46 and a 12 month high of $43.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.61 and its 200-day moving average is $40.50. The stock has a market cap of $75.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 0.80.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

