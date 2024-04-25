AMCON Distributing Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT)

AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share on Monday, May 13th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd.

AMCON Distributing Stock Performance

Shares of DIT remained flat at $161.00 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 206 shares, compared to its average volume of 282. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $101.43 million, a PE ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 0.50. AMCON Distributing has a fifty-two week low of $135.70 and a fifty-two week high of $249.99.

AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $601.88 million during the quarter. AMCON Distributing had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 0.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DIT shares. TheStreet cut AMCON Distributing from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on AMCON Distributing in a research note on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

AMCON Distributing Company Profile

AMCON Distributing Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of consumer products in the Central, Rocky Mountain, and Mid-South regions of the United States. It operates through Wholesale Distribution and Retail Health Food segments. The Wholesale Distribution segment distributes consumer products, including cigarettes and tobacco products, candy and other confectionery, beverages, groceries, paper products, health and beauty care products, frozen and refrigerated products, and institutional foodservice products.

