Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Price Target Cut to $54.00

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by stock analysts at HSBC from $57.00 to $54.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “reduce” rating on the software maker’s stock. HSBC’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 8.29% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Capital One Financial cut shares of Fortinet from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Citigroup cut Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. DZ Bank lowered Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.68.

Shares of Fortinet stock traded down $6.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.88. 15,896,615 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,338,557. Fortinet has a twelve month low of $44.12 and a twelve month high of $81.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.08.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 5,061.85% and a net margin of 22.23%. Fortinet’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortinet will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Ken Xie sold 46,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.07, for a total value of $3,183,021.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,813,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,578,767,976.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 24,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.48, for a total value of $1,593,300.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,867,018 shares in the company, valued at $700,705,320.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 46,084 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.07, for a total transaction of $3,183,021.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,813,638 shares in the company, valued at $3,578,767,976.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,480 shares of company stock valued at $8,021,556 over the last 90 days. 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FTNT. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 22.4% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 984 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Buckhead Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Fortinet by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 30,134 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. STF Management LP grew its holdings in Fortinet by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. STF Management LP now owns 12,917 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its position in Fortinet by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 12,743 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 20,696 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,211,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

