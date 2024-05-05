Signature Resources Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 7,759 Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 7,759 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,000. Alphabet accounts for 1.0% of Signature Resources Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GOOG. Power Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $703,000. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 364,378 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $51,352,000 after acquiring an additional 69,912 shares during the period. Goldstream Capital Management Ltd raised its stake in Alphabet by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldstream Capital Management Ltd now owns 92,451 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,029,000 after acquiring an additional 27,948 shares in the last quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 4,043 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 124,120 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $17,492,000 after purchasing an additional 17,749 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

GOOG stock traded up $0.53 on Friday, hitting $168.99. 22,767,056 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,353,938. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.02. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.70 and a 1-year high of $176.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $151.46 and a 200-day moving average of $143.69.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.38. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. The company had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.29, for a total value of $3,291,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,377,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $347,832,416.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.29, for a total value of $3,291,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,377,691 shares in the company, valued at $347,832,416.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 800 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.73, for a total transaction of $119,784.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,072,665.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 275,129 shares of company stock valued at $40,382,765 in the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

