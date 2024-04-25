Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) COO Sells $65,480.88 in Stock

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) COO Patrick John Finn sold 2,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total value of $65,480.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 176,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,307,324.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Patrick John Finn also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Twist Bioscience alerts:

On Tuesday, April 2nd, Patrick John Finn sold 492 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.74, for a total value of $16,108.08.

Twist Bioscience Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TWST traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $31.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,231,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 926,503. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.40 and a beta of 1.62. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 12 month low of $11.46 and a 12 month high of $43.21.

Institutional Trading of Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience ( NASDAQ:TWST Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $71.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.59 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 32.16% and a negative net margin of 78.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.74) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TWST. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 25,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 23.1% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,933 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 6.5% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 27,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 29.7% during the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 38,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 8,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 137.7% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 73,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 42,374 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on TWST shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Twist Bioscience from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays decreased their target price on Twist Bioscience from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Twist Bioscience from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TWST

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Twist Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twist Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.