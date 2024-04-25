Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Issues Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.640-0.840 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.600. The company issued revenue guidance of $665.0 million-$725.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $636.6 million. Teradyne also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.64-0.84 EPS.

Teradyne Stock Up 8.2 %

Shares of TER stock traded up $8.30 on Thursday, reaching $109.00. The stock had a trading volume of 6,406,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,861,752. Teradyne has a 12 month low of $81.07 and a 12 month high of $119.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.47 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $105.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.37.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.18. Teradyne had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 19.45%. The business had revenue of $599.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Teradyne’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Teradyne will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $113.73.

Insider Transactions at Teradyne

In other news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 8,653 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $909,430.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,180 shares in the company, valued at $3,277,018. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Ernest E. Maddock purchased 1,000 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $94.07 per share, for a total transaction of $94,070.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,762.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 8,653 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $909,430.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,277,018. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Featured Stories

