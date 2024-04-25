AltaGas (TSE:ALA) Sets New 52-Week High at $30.32

AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$30.32 and last traded at C$30.14, with a volume of 57571 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$30.20.

ALA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. CIBC boosted their price target on AltaGas from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on AltaGas from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$34.00 price objective on AltaGas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on AltaGas from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on AltaGas from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$33.75.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$29.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$27.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.64, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36, a P/E/G ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.22.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The company reported C$0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.75. The company had revenue of C$3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.11 billion. AltaGas had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 5.18%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AltaGas Ltd. will post 2.1549815 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.298 per share. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. This is an increase from AltaGas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. AltaGas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.65%.

In other news, Senior Officer Randy Warren Toone sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.18, for a total transaction of C$1,167,200.00. In related news, Director Jeremy Jason Weatherhead sold 12,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$29.60, for a total transaction of C$361,564.00. Also, Senior Officer Randy Warren Toone sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.18, for a total transaction of C$1,167,200.00. Insiders sold a total of 68,239 shares of company stock worth $2,002,672 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates franchised, cost-of-service, rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.6 million customers.

