Amalgamated Bank Sells 17,759 Shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its stake in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,348 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 17,759 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank owned about 0.07% of Performance Food Group worth $7,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Performance Food Group by 179.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 51,803 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $3,581,000 after purchasing an additional 33,250 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Performance Food Group by 707.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,810 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 11,223 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Performance Food Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,929,544 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $937,613,000 after acquiring an additional 107,449 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its position in Performance Food Group by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 75,294 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $5,207,000 after acquiring an additional 18,005 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Performance Food Group by 4.2% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 693,538 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $40,822,000 after acquiring an additional 27,870 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on PFGC. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Performance Food Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.25.

Performance Food Group Stock Performance

PFGC opened at $69.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.99 and a 200 day moving average of $68.96. Performance Food Group has a fifty-two week low of $52.92 and a fifty-two week high of $78.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The food distribution company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $14.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.20 billion. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 16.77%. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Performance Food Group will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Performance Food Group Profile

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

