Amalgamated Bank Cuts Holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 104,286 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 9,744 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $7,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ACGL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 112.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,620,807 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $208,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,072 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 597.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,419,944 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $113,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,498 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 316.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 977,982 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $77,955,000 after purchasing an additional 743,303 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,385,665 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $269,871,000 after purchasing an additional 475,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth $295,440,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on ACGL. TD Cowen started coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on Arch Capital Group from $101.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.67.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total transaction of $5,251,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 651,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,057,001.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total transaction of $5,251,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 651,931 shares in the company, valued at $57,057,001.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.48, for a total transaction of $4,374,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 336,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,408,151.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 135,689 shares of company stock valued at $11,872,217. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Arch Capital Group stock opened at $94.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $35.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.45, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.57. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $69.05 and a 1 year high of $96.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $91.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.77.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 33.65%. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

About Arch Capital Group

(Free Report)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

See Also

