Bailard Inc. Has $3.65 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Bailard Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 401 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $3,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,555,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,262,000 after acquiring an additional 163,316 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,218,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,706,000 after acquiring an additional 196,239 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 2,426,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,660,000 after acquiring an additional 104,918 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 53.3% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 826,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,673,000 after acquiring an additional 287,294 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 7.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 807,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,243,000 after acquiring an additional 56,523 shares during the period.

Shares of IUSV stock traded down $0.23 on Thursday, reaching $87.33. The company had a trading volume of 360,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,426. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a one year low of $71.27 and a one year high of $90.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $87.73 and its 200 day moving average is $83.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.4397 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

