Raymond James Lowers Northland Power (TSE:NPI) to Outperform

Northland Power (TSE:NPI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$30.00 price target on the solar energy provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of C$32.00. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 44.93% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Northland Power from C$31.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. CIBC dropped their price objective on Northland Power from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on Northland Power from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$31.96.

Northland Power Stock Performance

Shares of NPI stock traded down C$0.76 on Thursday, hitting C$20.70. 449,257 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 997,038. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.58. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.29 billion, a PE ratio of -29.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.45. Northland Power has a one year low of C$19.36 and a one year high of C$34.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$22.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$22.80.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The solar energy provider reported C($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C($0.92). The firm had revenue of C$626.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$614.15 million. Northland Power had a negative return on equity of 2.09% and a negative net margin of 7.85%. Sell-side analysts expect that Northland Power will post 1.1793651 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Northland Power

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in Canada, Netherlands, Germany, Spain, Colombia, and internationally. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind and solar, as well as natural gas for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

