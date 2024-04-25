Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.40 EPS

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40, Briefing.com reports. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 8.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies updated its FY24 guidance to $7.00-$7.40 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 7.000-7.400 EPS.
Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Trading Down 0.4 %
Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $162.77. The company had a trading volume of 822,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,047,418. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $142.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.64. The firm has a market cap of $28.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.40. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 12-month low of $91.89 and a 12-month high of $167.49.
Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s payout ratio is 17.70%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Brian Hehir sold 5,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total transaction of $742,826.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,132,227. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Rafael Santana sold 40,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.62, for a total transaction of $5,655,595.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,298,931.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Brian Hehir sold 5,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total value of $742,826.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,065 shares in the company, valued at $3,132,227. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,964 shares of company stock valued at $8,924,584 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.
Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Company Profile
Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It offers diesel-electric, battery, and liquid natural gas-powered locomotives; engines, electric motors, and propulsion systems; and marine and mining products.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Hasbro’s Management Made All the Right Calls This Quarter
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Caterpillar’s Market Reset Isn’t Over: Get Ready for Lower Prices
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Power Surge: Utilities Sector’s Resilience Shines
Receive News & Ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.