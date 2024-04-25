Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $17.85 Million Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 43.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 355,202 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,581 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $17,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New Millennium Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 87.2% during the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 496 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 938 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in Intel in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on INTC. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $34.80. The stock had a trading volume of 22,055,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,670,926. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.29 and its 200 day moving average is $42.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.54. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $26.85 and a 52 week high of $51.28. The stock has a market cap of $147.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.00.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.16 billion. Intel had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 1.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 2,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.36 per share, for a total transaction of $130,080.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,234,676. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

