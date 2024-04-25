UBS Group Trims QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) Target Price to $5.00

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by UBS Group from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on QS. Truist Financial decreased their target price on QuantumScape from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on QuantumScape from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.30.

Shares of NYSE:QS traded down $0.48 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.00. The stock had a trading volume of 7,548,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,339,381. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 18.98 and a current ratio of 18.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 4.76. QuantumScape has a 1-year low of $4.92 and a 1-year high of $13.86.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.04). During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that QuantumScape will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey B. Straubel sold 69,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total transaction of $465,756.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 292,644 shares in the company, valued at $1,966,567.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeffrey B. Straubel sold 69,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total transaction of $465,756.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 292,644 shares in the company, valued at $1,966,567.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 34,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.54, for a total value of $226,329.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 554,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,626,776.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 194,970 shares of company stock worth $1,250,775. 10.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in QuantumScape by 97.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 105,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 51,934 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC increased its position in shares of QuantumScape by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 11,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,861 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of QuantumScape during the third quarter worth about $95,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of QuantumScape by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 21,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QuantumScape during the fourth quarter worth about $719,000. 29.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

