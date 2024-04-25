Canadian National Railway (CNR) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 7th

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of 0.845 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th.

CNR traded up C$2.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$170.48. 264,593 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 955,468. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$176.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$165.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.89. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of C$143.13 and a 12-month high of C$181.34. The stock has a market capitalization of C$109.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.65.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported C$2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.96 by C$0.06. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 27.11% and a net margin of 33.43%. The business had revenue of C$4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.38 billion. Analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 8.0140399 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Derek Michael Taylor sold 2,610 shares of Canadian National Railway stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$131.26, for a total value of C$342,577.38. Also, Director Shauneen Elizabeth Bruder bought 488 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$177.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$86,571.20. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on CNR. TD Securities increased their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$185.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$171.00 to C$172.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$185.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group decreased their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$205.00 to C$202.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$172.00 to C$190.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$184.50.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

