Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.57-0.59 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.56. The company issued revenue guidance of +10.5-12.5% yr/yr to ~$3.98-4.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.93 billion. Boston Scientific also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.290-2.340 EPS.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

NYSE BSX traded up $0.41 on Thursday, reaching $73.32. The stock had a trading volume of 2,287,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,484,933. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.28. Boston Scientific has a 1-year low of $48.35 and a 1-year high of $74.39. The company has a market cap of $107.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.78.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 11.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Raymond James boosted their target price on Boston Scientific from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com lowered Boston Scientific from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Insider Activity at Boston Scientific

In related news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 13,662 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total value of $899,779.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 271,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,883,756.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 16,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total value of $1,133,124.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,509,213.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 13,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total value of $899,779.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 271,542 shares in the company, valued at $17,883,756.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,979 shares of company stock worth $3,418,529 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

