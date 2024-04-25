JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Shares Sold by Bfsg LLC

Bfsg LLC cut its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 89,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 684 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $4,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 107,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,416,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 198,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,987,000 after buying an additional 12,213 shares during the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 460.6% during the 3rd quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 110,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,533,000 after purchasing an additional 90,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 66,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,587 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $50.39. 1,072,280 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,794,118. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.28. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1 year low of $49.93 and a 1 year high of $50.51.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

