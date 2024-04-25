Axie Infinity (AXS) Price Reaches $7.28 on Major Exchanges

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 25th. Over the last week, Axie Infinity has traded up 2.7% against the dollar. Axie Infinity has a total market cap of $1.05 billion and $64.73 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Axie Infinity token can currently be purchased for about $7.28 or 0.00011494 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

AXS is a token. It launched on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 143,670,614 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 143,660,791.17878407 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 7.35792424 USD and is down -7.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 444 active market(s) with $117,858,355.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

