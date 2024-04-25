Bfsg LLC Buys New Position in Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI)

Bfsg LLC bought a new position in Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 1,152.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Technical Institute during the third quarter worth $104,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 8.3% during the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 15,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares during the period. Finally, Riverwater Partners LLC purchased a new position in Universal Technical Institute in the fourth quarter valued at $173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Loretta Lydia Sanchez sold 8,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total value of $131,395.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $301,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 27.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Universal Technical Institute Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Universal Technical Institute stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.50. The stock had a trading volume of 55,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,093. Universal Technical Institute, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.63 and a 52 week high of $16.37. The company has a market capitalization of $494.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.78.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.11. Universal Technical Institute had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 2.41%. The company had revenue of $174.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.19 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Universal Technical Institute, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Universal Technical Institute from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com cut Universal Technical Institute from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Universal Technical Institute from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on Universal Technical Institute in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.20.

About Universal Technical Institute

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation, skilled trades, and healthcare education programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, UTI and Concorde. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute, Marine Mechanics Institute, NASCAR Technical Institute, and MIAT College of Technology.

