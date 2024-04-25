Bfsg LLC Makes New $106,000 Investment in Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Bfsg LLC bought a new position in Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Liberty Global by 0.9% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 14,061,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,727,000 after purchasing an additional 119,993 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in shares of Liberty Global by 2.3% during the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 4,165,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,318,000 after acquiring an additional 91,699 shares in the last quarter. CQS US LLC increased its position in shares of Liberty Global by 51.3% during the third quarter. CQS US LLC now owns 3,405,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154,230 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Liberty Global by 14.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,877,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,263,000 after acquiring an additional 364,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lancaster Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the fourth quarter worth $42,843,000. 37.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LBTYA shares. New Street Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Liberty Global in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Citigroup raised shares of Liberty Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, February 9th. HSBC downgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Liberty Global from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.36.

Liberty Global Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LBTYA traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.09. 379,703 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,540,570. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.18. Liberty Global Ltd. has a twelve month low of $15.01 and a twelve month high of $20.56.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($8.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($7.88). The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 19.26% and a negative net margin of 54.08%. As a group, research analysts predict that Liberty Global Ltd. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Liberty Global news, CAO Jason Waldron sold 11,226 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total value of $216,549.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 70,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,363,147.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director J David Wargo sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total value of $520,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 159,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,769,615.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Jason Waldron sold 11,226 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total transaction of $216,549.54. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 70,666 shares in the company, valued at $1,363,147.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 113,629 shares of company stock worth $2,046,783 in the last quarter. 11.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Liberty Global

(Free Report)

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.