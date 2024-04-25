Bfsg LLC Invests $129,000 in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIA. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 39,254.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,728,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,028,122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,721,124 shares during the period. Horizon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the third quarter valued at $33,857,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,541,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,054,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 163.9% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 61,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,472,000 after buying an additional 37,960 shares during the period. 37.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Price Performance

DIA stock traded down $5.70 during trading on Thursday, reaching $378.74. 2,323,670 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,782,337. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $388.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $370.91. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $323.21 and a 52-week high of $398.82.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

