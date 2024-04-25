Bfsg LLC Purchases New Shares in OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW)

Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 5,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ONEW. Private Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine by 13.3% in the third quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 589,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,107,000 after purchasing an additional 69,411 shares in the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in OneWater Marine in the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in OneWater Marine by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 42,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 5,031 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in OneWater Marine in the 3rd quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of OneWater Marine by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 92,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the period. 94.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OneWater Marine stock traded down $2.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.77. The stock had a trading volume of 60,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,384. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. OneWater Marine Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.57 and a 12 month high of $39.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $331.78 million, a PE ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 2.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.74.

OneWater Marine ( NASDAQ:ONEW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.08). OneWater Marine had a positive return on equity of 11.55% and a negative net margin of 2.83%. The business had revenue of $364.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.33 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that OneWater Marine Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ONEW. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of OneWater Marine from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of OneWater Marine from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of OneWater Marine from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of OneWater Marine in a report on Friday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.40.

OneWater Marine Profile

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. The company offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. It provides boat repair and maintenance services. In addition, the company arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina services.

