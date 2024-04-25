Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Grows Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,784 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monument Group Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $425,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 8,857 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,701,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. National Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 5,025 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. Finally, 1900 Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.98, for a total transaction of $5,979,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,816 shares in the company, valued at $74,039,491.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.98, for a total transaction of $5,979,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 123,816 shares in the company, valued at $74,039,491.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Debora L. Spar sold 164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.97, for a total transaction of $89,703.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $660,192.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 50,277 shares of company stock valued at $28,513,384. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TMO. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $592.00 to $642.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $550.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $475.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $621.00 to $620.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, January 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $601.56.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

Shares of TMO stock opened at $577.62 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $220.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.39, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $572.61 and its 200 day moving average is $529.06. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $415.60 and a twelve month high of $603.82.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical research company reported $5.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $10.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 18.78%. Research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.10%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

